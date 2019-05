Polie attended an incident on the A64 Malton bypass yesterday, to a woman who was on the wrong side of a bridge over the road.

The incident ended safely, with the woman getting the help she needs, said police.

The Roads Policing Group thanked members of the public who stopped and helped, and also Ryedale Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service who dealt with the person and got them down safely.

The road was closed for a while.