Police concern for missing male Matthew Joyce from Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police are concerned for a missing male from Scarborough.

Matthew Joyce was last seen on Sunday, Septmber 22 at 4pm.

He is described as slight build, short dark blonde hair with thin facial hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve black base layer with black shorts, brown ankle socks with black trainers.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting anyone with any knowledge of Matthew's whereabouts to contact 101 quoting reference number 12190176452.

On a post Scarborough Police describe Matthew as a "Medium Risk Missing Person".