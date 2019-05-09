Police concern over missing man Peter Brown believed to be in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Peter Brown.

The 46-year-old is believed to be in the Scarborough area particularly around Seamer Road, Olivers Mount and Weaponess.

Peter is described as a white male, unshaven appearance and may be wearing a blue Nike trainers and a navy coat.

Police are interested in any information which may be of assistance in locating Peter or suggesting where he may be.

Emergency services were called out this morning shortly after 1am to search for the missing man.

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard rescue team, Filey Coastguard, Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team, Coastguard 912 helicopter, North Yorkshire Police, and Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue team and searched areas including Oliver's Mount, Weaponness, Holbeck to Sealife Centre, and Peasolm Park.

Any sightings should be reported to police via 101 or 999, quoting incident reference 458 of 8th May 2019.