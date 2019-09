Police are concerned for a missing Scarborough man.

Mark Kelly has not been seen for around five weeks.

He is described as 5ft 10in tall with thinning grey hair, dark eyes and is of slim build.

His clothing is unknown however standard clothing for Mark is jeans and he is often wearing a watch.

Anyone with any information on Mark's whereabouts or any other information about him, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote the job number 12190172218.