Police in Scarborough issue CCTV appeal following shop theft on Seamer Road

Police have released images of two people they believe may be able to help with enquiries

Officers from North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of a man and a woman they would like to speak to, following a shop theft in Scarborough.

It happened just after 12pm on Monday May 5, at a store on Seamer Road in Scarborough when over £300 worth of stock was stolen.

A police spokeserson said: “Please contact us if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

“Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Ben Hepworth, alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250079943 when passing on information.”