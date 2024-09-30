Police issue next of kin appeal after 70-year-old man dies in Bridlington
Officers from Humberside Police are appealing for help to locate the next of kin for 70-year-old Steve Buck who was found deceased whilst on holiday in Bridlington on Monday September 16.
His death is not being treated as suspicious however attempts to trace his next of kin have so far been unsuccessful.
Steve was from Leeds and resided on St Ann’s Square in the Kirkstall area of Leeds.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “If you are Steve’s next of kin, or know who is, please call the coroner’s office on 01482 613 349.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.