Police issue next of kin appeal after 70-year-old man dies in Bridlington

Officers are appealing for help to locate the next of kin for 70-year-old Steve Buck

Officers from Humberside Police are appealing for help to locate the next of kin for 70-year-old Steve Buck who was found deceased whilst on holiday in Bridlington on Monday September 16.

His death is not being treated as suspicious however attempts to trace his next of kin have so far been unsuccessful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve was from Leeds and resided on St Ann’s Square in the Kirkstall area of Leeds.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “If you are Steve’s next of kin, or know who is, please call the coroner’s office on 01482 613 349.”