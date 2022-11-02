Police issue urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls from Scarborough

Police are searching for Skye, aged 14, and Mia, aged 13, who were both reported missing from the Scarborough area today.

It is believed that they may have travelled by train to Hull.

Skye (pictured) has a distinctive red and black Minnie Mouse rucksack and is described as white and slim with collar-length dark brown hair.

Two teenage girls, Skye (pictured) and Mia, have both been reported missing from Scarborough

Mia is white, 5ft 9 inches tall, with long, fair hair and she may be wearing a black coat, black trousers and black trainers.

If you see either of the two girls, or know of their whereabouts, you are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police straight away.

Dial 101 with information or call 999 with an immediate sighting, quoting the North Yorkshire Police incident number NYP-02112022-0119.