Police officers and members of the public receive awards for saving life of man who collapsed in Brunswick shopping centre, Scarborough

Six individuals have been recognised for saving a man's life in Scarborough.

Four police officers and two members of the public have been awarded resuscitation certificates from the Royal Humane Society (RHS) after their actions saved the life of Bill Renton.

Mr Renton was shopping with his wife in the Brunswick Centre on June 15 last year when he collapsed, fell unconscious and stopped breathing. Ben Lacey, who works at the Brunswick Centre, quickly rushed to Mr Renton’s aid, putting him in the recovery position and shouting for help.

North Yorkshire Police Community Support Officer, Barry Dolan, was on foot patrol in the town centre at the time and immediately assisted, commencing CPR and requesting a defibrillator.

Another member of Brunswick Centre staff, Josh Waterman, located the nearest defibrillator – bringing it to Mr Renton’s aid and administering the shock.

Police officers William Knapp, Danielle Vidler and Kirsty Forth also attended to assist and the group continued resuscitation under the guidance of Josh Waterman. As a result of their efforts, Mr Renton thankfully regained consciousness and was then transported by ambulance to Scarborough Hospital.

Once at the hospital, the casualty underwent heart surgery and has since made a full recovery. Hospital staff informed the six involved in resuscitating him that without their swift action, it is very likely he would not have survived.

On Wednesday, the six individuals met with Mr Renton and were presented with their awards by North Yorkshire Police Chief Constable, Lisa Winward.

She said: “We are so proud of the actions taken by our officers and members of the public which resulted in Mr Renton’s life being saved and would like to praise everyone involved.

“Once again, this shows how important defibrillators are and I would encourage everyone to find out where your nearest defibrillator is located as you never know when this information might save someone’s life.”

Mr Renton expressed his gratitude to those who saved his life: “They did the most brilliant job and I am so very grateful to these six people without whom I would not be standing here today.”