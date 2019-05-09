Police renew appeal for missing man Peter Brown in Scarborough

Police are appealing for the public's help to locate a missing man.

Peter Brown, from the Whitby area, went missing from Scarborough on the afternoon of Wednesday May 8 .

Peter is described as a white male,unshaven appearance and may be wearing a blue nike trainers and a navy coat.

The 46-year-old, is described as a white, about 6ft 1in tall, and of muscular/athletic build, unshaven and his hair is a greying/brown colour which is slightly thinning.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie underneath a blue waist length jacket, loose grey cotton jogging bottoms, and blue Nike trainers. It is believed that he could also have been wearing a blue baseball cap (as pictured in the attached image).

Extensive police searches are continuing to locate Peter.

If you have seen him since 5.30pm yesterday, or know where he is, please contact 101 and quote reference number 12190083137.