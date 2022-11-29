Police search for missing York man who previously travelled to Scarborough

Allan Ki Shin Man, aged 26, was last seen by his family at 1.30am on Saturday November 26 when he set off for a ride on a blue full-suspension Apollo mountain bike which has a black basket on the front.

Allan sometimes rides to Selby, but his concerned family contacted the police after he failed to return home.

As well as Selby, he has previously travelled to Scarborough on the A64 and walked to Leeds.

Allan Ki Shin Man

Allan is considered vulnerable and concerns for his safety are heightened as he has no access to cash, bank cards or a telephone.

He is described as Chinese, 5ft 3in tall, black hair, full beard (please note: the only photograph police have of Allan is one without a beard), and he was last seen wearing a red hooded top, black trousers and tan coloured trainers.

