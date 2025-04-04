Police seek two people following shop theft in Malton
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to, following a shop theft in Malton.
It happened at 1.30pm on February 27, at Morrisons in Castlegate, and involved the theft of £447.50 worth of stock.
Officers are asking anyone who recognises the men pictured on the CCTV images to get in touch as they may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email [email protected] if you can help. Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 685 Ben Hepworth, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250036079 when passing on information.
