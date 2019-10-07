Political leaders across the region, including Scarborough Council, come together to urge Boris Johnson to support Sirius Minerals

Political leaders and businesses from North Yorkshire, Tees Valley and the wider region have joined forces to urge the Government to give its full support to the Sirius Minerals project.

Scarborough Borough Council, Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council, North Yorkshire County Council, Mayor of the Tees Valley, Northern Powerhouse Partnership, York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership and Sembcorp Energy UK, a key business in the Sirius Minerals’ project supply chain, have written a letter to the Prime Minister setting out how vital the success of the project is to the northern economy and prosperity of the area’s communities.

It comes after the company behind North Yorkshire multi-billion pound polyhalite mine failed to raise the funds it needs to continue the development of Woodsmith Mine which forced Sirius to slow down its operations and let go some of its workers.

The Government has so far declined to intervene by providing Sirius with a £1bn loan guarantee.

In a joint statement, Cllr Steve Siddons - Leader of Scarborough Borough Council, Cllr Mary Lanigan - Leader of Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council, Cllr Carl Les - Leader of North Yorkshire County Council, Ben Houchen - Mayor of the Tees Valley, Henri Murison - Director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, David Kerfoot – Chair of York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership and Nomi Ahmad - Head of Sembcorp Energy UK, said:

“We will do everything in our power to harness Government support for the Sirius Minerals project. The significant and once in a generation opportunity the projects presents to transform our communities and deliver economic benefits on a regional and national scale should not be underestimated. We urge the Government to continue to engage with Sirius, to continue to support this truly transformational project and to work towards a solution that sees it delivered on time.”