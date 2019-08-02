Pop Queen Kylie wows a packed house at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre

Pop Queen Kylie Minogue WOW WOW WOW WOW’ed a packed house at The Open Air Theatre in Scarborough last night - and revealed that she’d been on a trip on North Bay Railway prior to her spectacular show!

The Australian singer performed a 90-minute set of her greatest hits, from Stock, Aitken and Waterman classics such as I Should Be So Lucky - and her cover of The Locomotion, of course - to more modern material.

A packed house at the Open Air Theatre to watch Kylie.

It was classic song Kids - which she released as a duet with Robbie Williams - which proved a real winner with the crowd.

Her set was performed against some dazzling backdrops and the weather stayed largely kind, with just one brief downpour towards the end.

The evening had kicked off with a DJ set by former Scissor Sisters singer Ana Matronic.

Kylie’s visit to the railway certainly impressed Matt Hewison - in his first visit to the OAT, he praised Kylie as “exceptional” and added: “Amazing show full of all the hits, delivered by a genuine and sincere artist.

“The fact that she had been on the North Bay Railway made it even better.”

Fans of the former Neighbours soap star were singing her praises on social media after the gig.

Andy Wood said: “Thank you for an absolutely fantastic night. Please come again to our beautiful town.”

Helen Sauntson: “Amazing night! My kids’ first Kylie show and they absolutely loved it!” while Ali Beever commented: “What a great end to Yorkshire Day.”