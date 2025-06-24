Popular Helmsley attraction gears up for biggest wild flower season yet

Beautiful blooms at the Flower Belt

Popular Helmsley wild flower and pumpkin picking attraction, The Flower Belt, has expanded to meet demand.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Flower Belt is getting ready to welcome thousands of visitors this summer following a record-breaking season in 2024.

The team has been hard at work expanding and improving the site ahead of its fourth year in bloom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What started as a small family project has quickly blossomed into one of the region’s most popular seasonal attractions, drawing visitors from across Yorkshire and beyond.

Pick your own flowers in the fields near Helmsley

The Flower Belt is a family-run pick your own flower and pumpkin field on the edge of the market town of Helmsley, with breath-taking views of the North York Moors National Park.

Owned by the Wainwright family, third-generation farmers, The Flower Belt offers a changing landscape throughout the seasons - featuring colourful tulip fields in spring, wildflowers in summer, towering sunflowers in late summer, and a pumpkin patch in autumn.

Open for a limited time each season, it offers visitors the chance to stroll through colourful fields and pick their own beautiful wildflowers to take home, all while enjoying the relaxed, natural surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site also features an on-site bar and pizza oven, and is known for its friendly, welcoming atmosphere.

Helmsley Flower Belt with Bel Larson - Image: Lazenby Visuals

“Last year was our busiest yet, we were blown away by the response,” said owner Henry Wainwright.

“We’ve had to expand the wildflower meadow again this year to keep up with demand and create more space for everyone to enjoy.

“We’ve also been making lots of improvements behind the scenes, and there’ll be some new offerings for visitors to discover this summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The field also features The Silo Shop, offering unique finds, and The Honey Tap, where guests can relax with barista coffee, artisan teas, handmade bakes, and refreshing cold drinks - all while taking in stunning views of the North York Moors National Park.

While full details of this year’s opening will be revealed closer to the season launch on Saturday July 19, visitors can expect even more flowers, more space to explore, and a few tasty new treats!

To stay updated on this year’s opening plans, follow @theflowerbelt on Instagram or visit theflowerbelt.co.uk.