Popular Scarborough musician Barry Hampshire receives musical send-off at packed funeral service

People stood outside the chapel to watch the funeral service of Barry, known as Baz, on Friday.

Baz, the founding member of Hamp’s Tramps, passed away peacefully on December 21 at the age of 85.

His funeral service was preceded by a last ride around the town, passing along Northway and Ramshill Road to Foreshore Road, along Marine Drive, up Northstead Manor Drive, along Manor Road and Woodlands Ravine. The hearse was followed by riders on his beloved BMW motorbikes.

A band then led the way into Woodlands Crematorium performing ‘When The Saints Go Marching In’.

At the funeral a selection of Hamp’s Tramps songs were played, and a rendition of Buddy Holly’s ‘Raining In My Heart’ was performed by Dave Magson and Lisa Pinkney.

Stories were told by Richard ‘Redeye Rick’ Hodgson, and Rod Pearson, which was read out by Chris Hampshire, due to Rod being in Los Angeles.

Richard Hodgson used his speech to talk about musical memories he had. He ended his speech with a thanks to Baz: “Massive thanks to a wonderful human being for all that; the music, the fun, and the funnier; the good times, and the even better times: that’s on behalf all musos who ever played with him, or anyone who just saw him, especially with Hamp’s Tramps.“

Barry Hampshire's funeral was full of music and love as family and friend's gather to say goodbye.

The funeral was a celebration of Baz’s life, and the stories continued afterwards in the Tap & Spile pub.

Baz’s son Chris said: “Everyone came out laughing and smiling, saying you shouldn’t be doing this at a funeral but that’s what I wanted to do; give him a proper send-off he’d have liked to attend himself. He would have smiled and laughed.

“He was never, ever sad or down, he was always upbeat and positive. It was a privilege to have him around, he was such a pleasant bloke.

“It was a great ending to a life full of love and fun. I hope he would have liked it.”

Mike Gordon, director of Scarborough Jazz Club and friend of Baz, said: “I'd known him about 40 years I suppose, maybe a bit more. Baz was a rock blues player, and I'm a jazz pianist. Baz and I some years ago got together and did a duo which was called the Two Hats. I’ve got good memories of him.

“He encouraged a lot of young musicians, and lots of them owe a lot to Barry. I think the funeral was very moving.”

Dave Magson, Hamp’s Tramps member and friend of Baz, said: “There’s lots of cliches about the world being a lesser place without him, and it will. If he walked into a room, it was like Father Christmas had arrived, he was lovely. If he had any money, he’d buy you a drink. If you didn’t have any money or a place to stay, you could knock on his door and he’d say “Come in and have an egg sandwich.

“He was a delight, and I feel very privileged that he was a good, good friend. When we formed the band Hamp’s Tramps, that led to about 30 years of giving pleasure to people and ourselves and we really enjoyed it.