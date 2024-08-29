Postbox in Whitby West Cliff area takes on a colourful new look

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you spot one of the postboxes on Whitby’s West Cliff looking a little more colourful than usual, here’s the reason why.

The postbox topper went up in the area around Clara’s after Whitby Regatta and the project was the idea of Whitby woman Emma Thornsby, as “one of my 50 things for my 50th birthday.”

She said: “The theme I chose was ‘hoping to save the world planting wild flowers to encourage bees and insects’.

"I chose this because I passed a sign at the top of Green Lane that read ‘Pardon the weeds, we’re feeding the bees’.

"I posted on my Facebook page, asking if people would be interested in a knitting/crochet project and got a great response.

"I knitted the top and the large bees.

"Everything else was created either by Whitby friends or folkies who visit Whitby regularly.

"It felt like a really positive community project.”

Emma, of St Hilda’s Court in Whitby, said the plan was to leave it up for September, then take it to Hartlepool Folk Festival for the first weekend in October, as one of their projects was bees and wild flowers.

“Hopefully it can then go back up in Whitby in the spring, once the weather improves again,” she added.