Postmaster at Goathland, near Whitby, retiring after serving customers for 20 years

Goathland Postmaster Brian Taylor with his wife Susan.

He said: “I used to holiday in Goathland when I was a young lad because my parents had relatives here.

"When I was in my 30s, I thought, ‘I’d love to come and live in Goathland’.

"Eventually, the Post Office came up for sale and that’s how we came here, back in 2001.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh and Amelia Westmoreland, who will be taking over at Goathland Post Office, near Whitby, later in April.

“It's been a privilege to be Postmaster at Goathland, there’s no doubt about that.”

Between 1992 and 2010, Goathland formed part of the set of the TV police drama series, Heartbeat.

The village's train station was also immortalised in film, as Hogsmeade Station in the Harry Potter franchise.

“The Heartbeat production used the interior of our Post Office as a tobacconist and news agent several times over the years.

"They used to take our stuff out and put theirs in, and we would continue to operate as a Post Office around the production," said Brian.

“We were like a big family – it was a great experience being here with the cast and crew.”

Brian said being in Goathland had made the job great.

He said: “Most of the village use the Post Office. We do quite well really, quite busy – and are busier in the summertime when we have the tourists here.”

“The locals come in to pay bills, buy stamps, send parcels – and for a chat.

"My wife Susan and I have enjoyed it, we really have.

"We’re ready to retire, but we’ve had a fantastic time.”

Brian is due to retire on April 18 and the new Postmasters, Josh and Amelia Westmoreland, start the following day.

They currently live in Wakefield with their two young children.

Josh said they were excited for a change in lifestyle.

“We were inspired to do something for ourselves, so when we came across the Post Office

in Goathland it was a perfect set-up. We get to do the independent thing, and in such a

beautiful area,” said Josh.

“Everybody uses a Post Office at some point – either for a couple of stamps every now and then, or for all their cash and banking.

“Brian is such a big part of the community there, so there’s a big standard of what people expect from the shop.

"We’re excited to be a part of the village – and a community.”

Post Office Area Manager, Martin Wyer, added: “Brian has been a fantastic Postmaster and will be missed behind the counter.