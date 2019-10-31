Project says thank you to Children in Need

Scarborough-based Futureworks NY has said a massive ‘thank you’ to Children in Need ahead of this year’s fundraising extravaganza next month.

Futureworks NY, based in The Street on Lower Clark Street, receives funding from the annual campaign which can make a lasting and positive impact on young people’s lives in the borough.

Futureworks NY provides personalised support and guidance to people wanting to improve their lives, and works with a number of local organisations and services.

The team offers tailored packages for each person and can also provide qualification opportunities including English and Mathematics.

Co-directors Michelle Padron-Kitching and Sarah Thornton said they want to thank those who organise events and to those who donate money to this national campaign.

Sarah said: “Children in Need is approaching again and ahead of this annual fundraising event, we would like to draw attention to those who benefit from all the hard work that goes into the annual occasion.

“Without the funds, our young learners would be without essential support that can help them get back on track and lead positive lives.”

Michelle added: “We can’t thank Children in Need enough.

“We have some incredible learner experiences as a result of Children in Need funding. It is such a worthwhile cause and while the TV event gets national coverage, the funds are distributed to numerous organisations, of which Futureworks NY is one.”