Proudfoot cash for Age UK

Proudfoot supermarkets has donated £2,500, through customer purchases of carrier bags, to Age UK Scarborough.

The donation will help towards running costs of the charity’s services and activities for local people.

The Scarborough retailer has supported four local causes over the last year with proceeds raised through customer purchases of 5p carrier bag in its stores.

Julie Macey-Hewitt, chief executive officer of Age UK Scarborough and District, said: “Age UK Scarborough and District are a local independent charity serving the over 50s across Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Ryedale.

“We have a number of services, including befriending, a veterans service, health, wellbeing and employability and our group activities, like Extend, our chair based exercise classes.

“This money will enable our activities to continue and grow.

“We are currently undergoing extensive renovation work to our building on Aberdeen Walk in Scarborough, and this will mean a lot more activities to help reduce social isolation and loneliness.”