Proudfoot funding for Guides’ Big Gig

Scarborough St Mark’s Guides Group has received a donation of £280 from Proudfoot supermarkets.

The money will go towards transport costs for the group to attend Girlguiding’s The Big Gig. This year’s event will sees Fleur East and Rak-Su appear amongst other stars with an anticipated 10,000 guides and their leaders in the audience.

Sally-Ann Wilson, guide leader in-training at the unit, said: “We are sadly finding an increasing number of parents struggling to afford to send their daughters on any Guiding events. The cost of this event is £30, plus a further £10 for travel per Guide, so the £280 donation will pay for the girls’ travel.”

Valerie Aston, director at Proudfoot, said: “We are delighted to be able to use our Making a Difference Locally funds to support good causes in the area.”