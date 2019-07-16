Proudfoot funding for Guides’ Big Gig

The Proudfoot cheque is presented to the 3rd Scarborough St Mark's Guides.
The Proudfoot cheque is presented to the 3rd Scarborough St Mark's Guides.

Scarborough St Mark’s Guides Group has received a donation of £280 from Proudfoot supermarkets.

The money will go towards transport costs for the group to attend Girlguiding’s The Big Gig. This year’s event will sees Fleur East and Rak-Su appear amongst other stars with an anticipated 10,000 guides and their leaders in the audience.

Sally-Ann Wilson, guide leader in-training at the unit, said: “We are sadly finding an increasing number of parents struggling to afford to send their daughters on any Guiding events. The cost of this event is £30, plus a further £10 for travel per Guide, so the £280 donation will pay for the girls’ travel.”

Valerie Aston, director at Proudfoot, said: “We are delighted to be able to use our Making a Difference Locally funds to support good causes in the area.”