Proudfoot Group hits £50,000 donations milestone

The Proudfoot Group is celebrating a milestone after supporting another local cause.

The supermarket group, which operates four stores in the area, has to date donated more than £50,000 to almost 150 different charities and other good causes in the local community through supplier Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) charity.

Since the charity’s formation in 2008, Proudfoot has been proud advocates of the MADL initiative, which has seen it acknowledged with numerous Nisa awards – including the ‘Fundraiser of the Year’ title scooped by director Valerie Aston earlier this year.

Proudfoot’s latest donation was £500, presented to Yorkshire Coast Sight Support, towards new computers to support partially sighted people in the local area.

In addition to the £50,000 donated to the local community through MADL, Proudfoot has also supported good causes with over £40,000 in funds raised via the carrier bag charge in its stores.

Proudfoot director Valerie Aston said: “We have been proudly supporting the Making a Difference Locally charity from the very beginning and are delighted to have donated this milestone amount.

“MADL allows us to develop stronger relationships with good causes and the local community, and enables us, as an independent retailer, to support some very worthy local charities and other groups who are in need of extra funding.

“I have had the pleasure of seeing first-hand the difference our donations can make and am delighted that we have been able to support so many local causes with these funds – huge thanks to our wonderful customers who make these donations possible and for their continued support.”