Proudfoot’s sight group help

Yorkshire Coast Sight Support Scarborough has received £500 from Proudfoot supermarkets.

Yorkshire Coast Sight Support host groups from Scarborough, Whitby and Filey every day except Fridays, which are reserved for partnership groups such as Guide Dogs or NYCC.

Colin Eastwood, manager for Yorkshire Coast Sight Support, said: “We have around 75 of our 120 members at the centre each week. Most are 65+ but we have a number of 35 to 50-year-old members and some 17+ members.

“Unknown to most people, Scarborough has a much higher than average incidence of residents with a visual impairment.

“A big thank you to Proudfoot for supporting YCSS, it’s very much appreciated.”

Proudfoot said: “We are delighted to be able to use our Making a Difference Locally funds to support good causes in the area.”