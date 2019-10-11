Proudfoot’s sound donation for Irish School of Dance

Kevin O’Connor’s Irish School of Dance has received a donation of £500 from Proudfoot supermarkets.

The funding, from Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity, will help the school replace its outdated sound system.

The school is set to host its 30th anniversary show on Friday, October 25 at the YMCA in Scarborough.

Kevin O’Connor, who runs the dance school, said: “The dance school is run as a hobby and depends upon fundraising and donations each year.

“We are a small concern so raising funds for dresses, theatre and competition fees and the upkeep of the school can be difficult, so thank you for the nomination.”