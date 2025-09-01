£580,000 water works project under way in Brompton-by-Sawdon, near Scarborough

Yorkshire Water is under way with a £580,000 scheme to replace 1.2km of clean water mains in Brompton-by-Sawdon.

Replacing the mains will improve reliability of drinking water supply, reduce leakage and prevent water main bursts in the area.

The work is part of Yorkshire Water’s £406m investment to replace more than 1,000km of water mains across the region over the next five years.

Alex Spivey, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “As part of Yorkshire Water’s £8.3bn investment into Yorkshire over the next five years, we are delivering a significant upgrade to our clean water network, which we are kicking off with 238km of mains being replaced in Yorkshire before April 2026.

Yorkshire Water mains replacement work.

"In North Yorkshire, we’re replacing 90km of mains in the first year of the project alone.”

Contract partner, M Group, is under way with the project in Brompton-by-Sawdon, having already replaced 500m of pipework.

Work has begun on Ings Lane, at the junction with Acres Lane.

There will be temporary traffic lights in place around the working area.

This will move as work progresses towards the cricket field.

Once work moves past the cricket field, the road narrows and a closure may be required on Brompton Ings Road.

If required, this is expected to start in early October for around four weeks.

Alex added: “We will also have some additional work to complete on the High Street, and we’re currently working with the council to make sure that when we do complete that part of the project, that we keep disruption to a minimum.

“We’d like to thank everyone in advance for their patience while we complete this important work.”