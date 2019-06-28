Public search organised for Peter Brown who went missing from Scarborough seven-weeks-ago

An organised search will be carried out tomorrow in the hope of finding missing man, Peter Brown.

The 47-year-old from Whitby went missing from Scarborough on Wednesday May 8.

Peter and Natalie Brown

The planned foot search will cover a a vast rural area, of approximately six-square-miles, that appears to be favourable with potential sightings.

A full volunteer briefing will begin at the meeting point of Burton Agnes hall car park at 10am on Saturday June 29.

On the volunteer search Facebook page it states: "This is a great opportunity to cover an area of interest that offers little or no CCTV, with plenty of water and food sources that Pete could be using, as well as a recently discovered clothing source.

"As you can appreciate covering six sq miles is somewhat of a mission, we require a number of volunteers to walk Public footpaths and field tracks/woodland areas.

Peter Brown

"We also need a number of people just to sit at key locations in between search sections to act as lookouts (nice forecast bring a chair, read a book, have a picnic, blend in, there may be some children present at lookout points also).

"We are hoping to cover as much of the area as is possible within the five-hours, we may get it covered quicker depending on numbers.

"The area will be detailed in the briefing beforehand. Those searching will be given packs containing maps of the area required to search including all the info they require. These will be easy to follow so nobody will be out of their depth. Pencils and notepads will be provided along with bottled water.

People taking part are asked not to wear dark caps or blue tops.

Peter Brown

What we know about Peter Brown

Peter is described as white, about 6ft 1in tall, of muscular/athletic build, unshaven with greying/brown hair which is slightly thinning.

He was last seen wearing a blue waist length jacket with a blue hoodie underneath, loose grey cotton jogging bottoms, and blue Nike trainers.

It is believed that he could also have been wearing a blue baseball cap and may have changed into blue jeans.

However, police believe he may be sleeping rough so his appearance may be more dishevelled than in pictures.

A Facebook group - Pete Brown Search & Updates - has been set up to share new information and search groups in the area.

He has also been listed on the Missing People website.

There have been several sightings of a man possibly matching Peter's description in the area but unfortunately they haven't been confirmed as Peter.

Extensive police searches are continuing to locate Peter.

Anyone with information about Peter's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 12190083137.