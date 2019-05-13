Public to have a say on plans to build new care centre on Scalby Road former rugby club site

A public consultation is being held later this month to outline plans for a £11 million community wellbeing development on the former rugby club site on Scalby Road that’s set to provide 63 new homes with integrated health and social care.

The drop-in event, held on May 28 at the new Scarborough Rugby Union Club between 1pm and 7pm, is an opportunity for local residents to learn more about what the unique development will bring to the area, including additional plans for a new restaurant, café and hairdressers.

Developed by Home Group, one of the UK’s largest providers of high quality homes and integrated health and social care, the service at Webb Ellis Court is designed to maximise independence for people requiring on-going care, such as those with health conditions and the elderly.

Lindsay Courtney, Clinical Lead Intermediate Care and Reablement at Home Group, said: “Our Community Wellbeing service integrates health, housing and social care to help reduce dependency and maximise independence and wellbeing.

“Scarborough is one of our first services where we hope to deliver person-centred and reablement-focused personal care, and provide a community hub that engages local residents and organisations.

“It will keep our customers active for longer, less isolated and empowered to do the things they love, while reducing their dependency on primary care by managing their conditions through our service.”

The development will include 31 two-bed and 32 one-bed apartments, all available for affordable rent. It has been created in partnership with North Yorkshire City Council and Scarborough Borough Council, who jointly commissioned the project.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Michael Harrison, Executive Member for Adult Services and Health Integration, said: “Extra care of this type is crucial to our strategy to help people to live independently in their communities for as long as possible.

“We’re committed to ensuring that high-quality, sustainable accommodation with care and support is available across North Yorkshire for older and vulnerable people.

“The County Council has worked with housing associations and other partners to create 23 extra care housing schemes across North Yorkshire, providing 1,181 homes with more developments in the pipeline.”

The drop-in event will also outline future recruitment opportunities the development at Webb Ellis Court is set to create in the area, including roles in specialist care and service management.