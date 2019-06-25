Public to have key role in future of Scarborough new town centre

Scarborough Council is looking to regenerate the town centre and you could play a part.

At an open event at the library on Monday evening, representatives from Scarborough Borough Council updated the public on the progress of their Town Centre Strategy – the plan aimed at transforming Scarborough into the best performing coastal town in the UK by 2025.

Following on from two previous meetings last winter, cllr Liz Colling, Portfolio Holder for Economy, Communities and Commercial, Alex Richards, the authority’s head of economic development and Commercial Director Richard Bradley, announced that the council has officially applied for a £10 million portion of the government’s High Street Fund – money that will be used to convert empty buildings into residential spaces and generally improve people’s experience of the town centre.

During the meeting members of the public were also reminded of the key aims of the strategy but were told that how to achieve them would be in their hands.

Residents, business owners and leaders of community groups have been invited to apply to be part of a team (the Town Centre Executive) that will effectively produce an action plan.

The idea behind it is to get people who “live, work in and use the town centre” to work together.

Cllr Colling said: “They will come up with ideas and we can ask them to prioritise those. Some will require funding and it’s the council’s job to find that funding but others might not cost so much money.”

Residents who attended the event also took the chance to say what changes they would like to see in the town centre.

Some reiterated the need for cheaper parking and electric car charging points while others asked for urgent action to breathe new life into Huntriss Row and Queen Street.

Dan Green, Totally Socially Locality Worker, also stressed the importance for people from different backgrounds and with fresh ideas to be part of the Executive Team.

Scarborough Borough Council will find out whether their bid made it through the second stage of the High Street Fund process later this summer.