Public urged to 'prevent catastrophe' after North York Moors blazes stretch fire service to limit

The North York Moors National Park Authority has warned the public to act responsibly and “not give fire crews another fire to fight”.

The warning comes as the national park – already ravaged by the Langdale Moor blaze which is now on its fifth day and a separate fire last night on the A171 near The Flask – remains at extreme risk of wildfire.

Prolonged dry weather has left ground vegetation and forests tinder-dry, creating the perfect conditions for flames to spread rapidly and out of control.

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is already under considerable pressure and any new fire in the county would be a considerable stretch of resources.

You authority says your actions right now can prevent catastrophe.

You must NOT:

- Discard cigarettes or matches anywhere, including from car windows along any road. Even a tiny spark can start an uncontrollable blaze.

- Absolutely no barbecues, campfires or open flames in the National Park, surrounding gardens, allotments, lay-bys, or any nearby open land or forest.

- Do not leave glass bottles or reflective litter, sunlight can ignite dry vegetation through them.

Why the risk is so high

Dry heather, bracken and grass are as flammable as straw.

If these ignite, fires can burn deep into the peat, smouldering for days underground and releasing massive amounts of carbon into the atmosphere.

Once started, they are incredibly hard - sometimes impossible - to stop.

How you can help right now

If you see any sign of smoke, smouldering or fire, no matter how small, call 999 immediately.

Do not assume somebody else has done this.

Avoid anything that could produce heat, sparks, or flames in or near moorland and woodland.

Be vigilant - challenge unsafe behaviour where you see it and set the right example.

Ben Platt, Area Manager in the North of the National Park, said: “In these conditions, even a single thoughtless act can destroy irreplaceable habitats and put enormous pressure on our fire service.

"Everyone has a role to play in protecting the North York Moors.”

The fire service is working flat out to protect lives, property, and landscapes so people are being asked: “Do not give them another fire to fight.

"The survival of our wildlife, our precious peatlands, and the safety of local communities depends on all of us acting responsibly.”