Pumpkin picking season returns to Helmsley's The Flower Belt

The Flower Belt in Helmsley invites visitors to embrace the magic of autumn with a day out filled with pumpkin picking, sunflowers, and seasonal treats - all set against panoramic views of the North York Moors National Park.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open on October 11, 12, 18, 19 and from 25 to 30, October, The Flower Belt offers autumn activity to enjoy with children, family, partners, and friends.

Guests can wander the pumpkin fields in search of their perfect pick, whether for carving, cooking or simply decorating the doorstep.

All pumpkins are grown on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pumpkin picking sessions are running at The Flower Belt in Helmsley.

Wheelbarrows are on hand to help you gather your favourites and transport your haul.

For those looking to capture the season in full colour, the sunflower patch provides a beautiful setting for photos and moments to remember.

After a wander, why not pause at The Honey Tap, the on-site café for a steaming hot chocolate and a slice of Hunter’s of Helmsley cake?

The site is open 10am to 5pm daily. No booking, no entrance fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more details, visit theflowerbelt.co.uk or follow @theflowerbelt on Instagram.

The Flower Belt is a pick-your-own flower and pumpkin farm located in the heart of Ryedale.

Owned by the Wainwright family, third-generation farmers, The Flower Belt offers a changing landscape throughout the seasons - featuring colourful tulip fields in spring, wildflowers in summer, towering sunflowers in late summer, and a pumpkin patch in autumn.

Visitors to the attraction can explore the field, handpick their own flowers and produce, and enjoy an immersive countryside experience.