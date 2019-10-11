Pupils from Thornton-le-Dale Primary School plant trees to celebrate Forestry Commission centenary

They were joined by children from Lady Lumley's Secondary School who joined the event on October 9.

The Forestry Commission is celebrating 100 years since the signing of the Forestry Act in 1919, which established the organisation.

Planting trees for future generations

This has been celebrated with a number of centenary celebrations through the year, culminating in the planting of 100 centenary trees along Ellerburn trail in Dalby Forest.

A mixture of 25 tree species will be planted offering a variety of colours, shapes and sizes, suitable for the valley where they will be planted.

Once the trees were planted, the children explored the forest by participating in bush craft activities with Hidden Horizons.

They learnt how to plant a tree and will be able to see how it grows and matures with them, over many years to come.

The children are planting trees on the Ellerburn trail

In a second event on the 20th October, members of the public are invited to help plant the rest of the 100 trees.

The planting takes place between 10am and 12noon, along the Ellerburn trail in the meadows on the west side of Dalby Beck.

Volunteers from Forestry England, the Friends of Dalby Forest, the North York Moors National Park and Howardian Hills AONB will be there to help plant the trees.

Finally, to mark this special occasion, a centenary stone with plaque will be unveiled at 12noon.

A Forestry Commission Ranger shows the children the correct way to plant a tree.

Alan Eves, Forestry England’s Forest Management Director says: ‘This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be part of a unique celebration of one of the largest land management organisations in England. It will be great to share this with as many people as possible, so please come and join us on the day.’