Queen Machine Symphonic: Everything you need to know ahead of their show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The last show this summer at the Open Air Theatre takes place tonight - here's everything you need to know.

Who's playing?

Queen Machine Symphonic with Kerry Ellis.

READ MORE: Three attractions in hunt for Family Favourites Awards

Europe's leading Queen tribute band Queen Machine will be accompanied by the London Symphonic Orchestra conducted by Matthew Freeman and West End leading lady Kerry Ellis for an orchestrated show of Queen's greatest hits.

Bjarke Baisner fronts Queen Machine joined by Peter Møller Jeppesen on guitar, Henrik Østergaard on keys, Jens Lunde on bass and Paolo Romano Torquati on drums.

The show – which embarks on a full UK Tour in 2020 – will make its world premiere at Scarborough Open Air Theatre this evening.

Queen Machine are the go-to tribute band for the Official International Queen Fan Club and are one of the most popular bands in their native Denmark and neighbouring Scandinavian countries where they repeatedly sell out shows.

Kerry Ellis, who originated the role of Meat, in Queen musical We Will Rock You has since forged a long-standing friendship with Queen guitarist Brian May, who describes the stage star as having “Britain’s most beautiful voice”.

He produced her debut album Anthems, and they jointly released the follow up Golden Days in 2017, as well as extensively touring the UK and Europe together.

Conducting the tour will be Matthew Freeman, a platinum and gold disc award-winning conductor and arranger. He originally reworked the music of Queen for the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in 2014 and conducted their Symphonic Queen concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in 2014 and 2017. The Symphonic Queen album was released in 2016.

Since forming in 2018, the London Symphonic Rock Orchestra have recorded for Sir Cliff Richard’s Rise Up album and performed live with the Trevor Horn Band on Trevor Horn Reimagines The 80s at the Southbank Centre.

READ MORE: Scarborough woman raising awareness during organ donation week in four year old granddaughter's search for a new heart

What time should I get there?

Gates open at 6pm. The show is scheduled to start at 7.30pm and finish at 10pm.

Is it sold out?

Tickets are still available from the theatre's box office at the entrance to Northstead Manor Gardens (01723 818111).

What to expect?

The Official International Queen Fan Club hails Queen Machine as: “Quite simply one of THE best Queen tribute bands we have ever had at any of our events – don’t miss them.”

Peter Taylor, director of Cuffe and Taylor, said: “For fans of the incredible music of Queen this promises to be a must-see show. Brian May describes Kerry Ellis’s voice as ‘perfect’, and she’s long been associated with her versions of Queen tracks.

“Bringing together the London Symphonic Rock Orchestra with the powerhouse performances of Kerry and Queen Machine, to perform those iconic hits – We Will Rock You, Killer Queen, Somebody To Love, Barcelona and, of course, Bohemian Rhapsody – promises to create a truly sensational celebration of one of the most iconic bands in musical history.”

Where can I park ?

These Scarborough Council car parks are free from 6pm to 9am: Northstead Lower, Northstead Upper, Royal Albert Drive, Scalby Mills, Victoria Park.

There is also additional parking on Marine Drive and William Street.

Parking is suspended on the main road directly in front of the Open Air Theatre (A165 Burniston Road) on event nights. Drivers who are dropping off/ picking up passengers on event nights are asked to do so on Royal Albert Drive.

Where to grab a bite to eat before the show?

You can't take your own food and drink into the theatre, but there are catering outlets inside. Outside, there are pubs, restaurants and cafes in the North Bay area including at The Sands, at Northstead, and on North Marine Road and Columbus Ravine.

Other items you can't take in include umbrellas, laser pointers, fireworks and cameras with detachable lenses or lenses longer than 3”.