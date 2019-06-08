RAFA members pay visit to Waddington for summer outing

Ryedale RAFA branch members are pictured next to the Vulcan.
Members of the Royal Air Forces Association (Ryedale Branch) chose RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire for this year’s Summer Outing.

Thirty one members, a few of whom had been stationed at Waddington during their careers, travelled with Fletchers of Malton to visit the station.

The group was met by Sgt Simon Sargeson, a branch member formerly of RAF Fylingdales and now stationed at Waddington.

Simon and his colleague Clare escorted members to their first stop, a tour of the E-3D Sentry aircraft that is part of the RAF’s “eyes and ears in the sky” where crew members explained their roles and the equipment on board.

During a great day a visit to the Vulcan for a blustery photo opportunity provided a fitting finale to the outing.

A spokesman said: “Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the day which was extremely well organised by Sgt Sargeson and his colleagues who put a lot of time and effort into the programme for the day.”