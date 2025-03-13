The Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership has installed new Heritage Railway boards at stations along the line

The Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership (YCCRP) is joining in with the celebrations by organising projects and events along the Hull to Scarborough line with a Railway 200 theme,

Railway 200 is a two year long national celebration of the past, present and future of rail, marking the 200th anniversary of the birth of the modern railway when the Stockton and Darlington railway opened on 27th September 1825. The first of the YCCRP’s Railway 200 projects is their new heritage railway boards which have recently been installed at all of Northern’s stations along the line.

The boards replace their old ones which the YCCRP had made for their Heritage rail trail project back in 2011 and have been redesigned with the YCCRP’s new branding, Railway 200 branding and a new layout.

The boards show a map of the line and a timeline of its history and include a selection of old photos from the late Tony Ross’s collection which is now owned by the North Eastern Railway Association, who have kindly given the YCCRP permission to use them.

The bench at Scarborough Railway Station is believed to be the longest in the world

Tony was an active member of the YCCRP and the Hull and East Yorkshire Rail User Group for many years and was a very well known railway photographer whose photos have been published in many railway books.

YCCRP Rail Officer Rachel Osborne says “The Yorkshire Coast line dates back to 1846 and has a rich and fascinating history which we like to celebrate. These boards are one way that we can tell its story.

“Thanks to Jon Eggleton of JE Printers for designing and printing the boards and to Northern for installing them.”

For the YCCRP’s main Railway 200 event of 2025 they will be holding a railway heritage exhibition at the Old Parcels Offices (OPO) on platform 1 of Scarborough station, jointly with the OPO which is run by the Trustees and volunteers of Scarborough Studios CIO.

One of the new information boards in situ

The exhibition will run from September 5 to 21 and will be part of Heritage Open Days as well as Railway 200.

Information and old photographs collected from local people and curated by a local artist will tell the story of 200 years of rail travel on the Yorkshire Coast as part of the national celebration of 200 years of rail transport in the UK.

A souvenir information booklet will be produced to accompany the exhibition which will be available for sale.

Scarborough station dates back to 1845 and is steeped in history. It is home to what is claimed to be the longest station seat in the world.

The bench on platform 1 is 139 metres long and is said to be able to seat over 200 people side by side, so the YCCRP are going to put this claim to the test in a special event on September 30.

Students from Scarborough sixth form college will join the YCCRP and guests at the station to see just how many people can fit onto the bench in a special celebration of this unique piece of the station’s history.

Another piece of history that the YCCRP continue to celebrate is the Barrow boys and girls who used to carry passenger’s luggage between the stations and hotels at the coastal resorts.

In July 2024 their Barrow Boy statue was unveiled at Bridlington station.

This wonderful piece of sculpture created by Stephen Carvill has already become a much loved and visited attraction on the station.

To continue the theme the YCCRP are having a book written to tell the stories of the barrow boys and girls which will be published later this year, again with a Railway 200 theme.

The YCCRP are appealing to the public for historical photos of the line and of barrow boys and girls that they can use for the book and/or the exhibition.

If you can help please contact them at [email protected]