Railway in Wartime: Thousands relive the spirit of World War Two along the North Yorkshire Moors Railway

Over the three day event residents and tourists relived the spirit and camaraderie of World War Two, whilst enjoying various war-themed entertainment and vehicle displays. Each station was transformed to create a variety of scenarios and performances including a wartime street, ‘The Sidings’, at Pickering, Home Guard demonstrations at Goathland, Grosmont was taken over by Eden Camp and Levisham had a variety of living history displays. Geoff Pearson, chairman of the Pickering Station Group, said: "The weekend is the highlight of Pickering's calendar. It is a memorial to those who died in WW2 and we ensure it is not seen as a something to glorify war. The aim is to respect the part that men and women who worked on the railways played, while at the same time raise funds for the railway.This year's event was especially poignant because this was the anniversary year of D-Day and next year's will be even bigger because it will commemorate VE Day and will be the 80th anniversary of The Battle of Britain."

