Raise your cups to these super young MacMillan fundraisers

A group of Glaisdale children are leading the way when it comes to running a MacMillan Coffee morning.

The girls, all aged between 7 and 12, will be hosting the event for the third time, and to date have raised an astounding £3,000.

Proud mum, Lisa Harland, said: “We are all super proud of the girls, it’s so good that they are doing something to raise money for others and as we all know this particular charity is unfortunately very close to many people’s hearts.”

The coffee mornings started when Emily, 10, approached her friends to see if they would be interested in holding the fundraiser. They were all keen to get involved and this year will be joined by pals Izzy, 11 and Ellie, 10.

Emily said: “We love to raise money for MacMillan Nurses and lots of people enjoy it. It's really fun and it helps other people. We're hoping to make lots of money to help families in need.”

Village support for the event has been so great that this year the girls have been forced to move to larger premises as the previous location was too small.

Eva said the group want to: “'help people with cancer and to save people's lives.”

The girls have been well supported by local businesses, and have amassed a wide selection of prizes to raffle, including a two course meal for two at The Horseshoe, Egton Bridge, Sunday Lunch for two at the Board Inn, Lealholm, Bike Hire at the Cycle Hub in Fryup and a Breakfast from Ford’s Butchers.

Beth said: “We really have a lot of fun doing the coffee morning but at the same time we are raising money for a great charity that gives help to people that need it.”

The event, which includes a cake stall, book stall, games and a raffle takes place on Saturday September 28 at the Robinson Institute, Glaisdale from 10am-12pm.