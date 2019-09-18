Reach new heights as Scarborough fair returns to town

Scarborough fair will be returning to William Street coach park next week.

The four day event will officially open on Wednesday, September 25 and continue until Saturday September 28.

The fair in Scarborough last year

The East Coast's biggest funfair organisers are hoping to thrill their guests with a new ride at this years Scarborough Fair. New Sky Flyer ride will offer views across the town in suspended chairs at heights of 40m.

Returning big attractions at this year’s fair will again be the Devil Rock, a huge swinging pendulum ride, as well as the Extreme.

One of the tallest rides in the country, Vertigo, is coming to this year's fair which will swings riders in suspended seats at speeds of over 50 miles per hour

Organisers are promising the return of lots of favourites too such as the King Frog, Waltzer’s, Extreme, Twister, Disco Fever and the Dodgems and Carousel.

There will also be various toy rides, trains, planes and inflatables, as well as a host of side stalls, traditional hooplas, and traditional fairground sweets and hot food.

The fair will be open Wednesday and Friday from 5pm until 10.30pm, Thursday from 3pm until 10.30pm, and Saturday from 1pm until 10pm.

Discount vouchers are available in this weeks The Scarborough News, for money off on all rides and attractions on Wednesday 5-10.30pm and Saturday 1-6pm.

All rides will also be half price on Thursday afternoon 3-6pm.

Admission is free to the security controlled environment while one of the organiser’s Stewart Robinson commented: “Once again we have brought a mass of rides and attractions to this fantastic location which is easily accessible to everyone from the town.

"This year will be one of our best fairs yet and as the dark starts to set in the glow of hundreds of thousands of lights will light up this area of the town.

"Every year we keep bringing new rides to the fair to ensure it remains popular and I can guarantee there will be rides on offer which will appeal to all ages!”