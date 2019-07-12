Record-breaking entries at Great Yorkshire Show - here's the list of winners and dates for next year's show

This year’s Great Yorkshire Show was one of the biggest in its 161-year history after 135,095 visitors poured through the gates over the three-days.

The figures are just behind the record set in 2006 when 135,111 attended.

Great Yorkshire Showground

There were also record-breaking entries across some of the sections, including cattle classes with 1,247 entries across beef and dairy, sheep with 2,597 entries, sheep shearing with 241 and Hives and Honey with 801 entries.

Show Director, Charles Mills, said: “I was so proud to see each section looking great, the competitions were exhilarating, the entertainment, the visitors which spanned every generation – I think the show just keeps getting better and better, and the attendance numbers really reflect this.”

Sporting Soprano Lizzie Jones rounded off the show beautifully, singing in the Main Ring before the traditional President’s Handover which saw Tom Ramsden hand to Charlotte Bromet the new President of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society for the coming year.

The prestigious Cock O’ The North showjumping was the final competition in the Main Ring which ended in a win for jubilant Wetherby rider Richard Howley, riding Chinook.

Other highlights this year was the two-part TV series 'Today at the Great Yorkshire Show' hosted by Anita Rani and Jules Hudson which broadcast the show into the homes of millions of TV viewers nationally on Channel 5.

Show organisers were proud to host HRH The Duke of York. There were also visits from Farming Minister Robert Goodwill and Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay.

In the equine section was the prestigious Cuddy Supreme In Hand Championship Qualifier which was won by home-bred Dartmoor broodmare Springwater Anna with foal at foot, owned by Mr and Mrs PD Tyler of Thirsk and shown by daughter Katie Mickle.

The Great Yorkshire Show Supreme Beef winner was a British Simmental from High Heath Farm, Hertfordshire.

The Supreme Dairy winner was Jersey Saxown Precision Cash 89 owned by the Saxby family from Bawtry, South Yorkshire.

The Supreme Sheep winner was a Dutch Spotted Sheep owned by Ali Jackson from Annan, Scotland.

The 162nd Great Yorkshire Show will be held on Tuesday July 14 to Thursday July 16, 2020.