Record of number of Yorkshire Coast 10k runners in Scarborough will be doing their bit for the environment

The record number of runners taking part in this year’s McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k in Scarborough will also be doing their bit for the environment.

For the first time this year, some 2,776 runners will take part in the event on Sunday September 29 – up on last year’s 2,500.

To make the run more environmentally-friendly, runners have been asked to bring their own water bottles or can pick up a paper cup or aluminium can rather than using the usual plastic bottles.

Organisers Scarborough Athletic Club have also got two inspirational runners to officially start this year’s run.

Author, blogger and running inspiration Nicky Lopez and the creator of the popular running community Facebook page Running the World, Marc Dobson, will start the run and then join competitors on the course.

Joint Race Director Melanie Padgham said: “Even with an increase to 2,700, entries for this year’s race were snapped up in just a matter of hours and we are really pleased at the response.

“We are thrilled that Nicky and Marc are able to join us to start the race – can’t think of any more inspirational pair to start the race!

“Previously, runners were given bottles of water but this year we will be using recyclable aluminium cans and paper cups instead.

"Mutiny and Taylor’s restaurants are supporting the event by supplying water along the course so runners can fill their own water bottles or grab a paper cup of water.

"Recyclable Aluminium cans are available as back up if we have a hot day. ”

She thanked fellow Athletic Club members for their help in organising the event.

Nicky Lopez is a writer, runner and metalsmith, running a successful business specialising in custom-made sports jewellery.

After being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, she began writing posts and blogs about her running experience to encourage cancer patients to feel empowered and to help motivate other runners.

She has also written a book, Recovery Run and is in remission.

Marc Dobson runs the successful Facebook page Running the World which has 21,500 members and is a place for runners of all ages and abilities from all over the world to share experiences, and help and motivate each other in a relaxed, warm and friendly environment.

The line-up includes 54 runners from McCain.

This year, 52% of the entries are ladies and 48% men, with the youngest female runner 15-year-old Molly Hanson and the youngest male, Will Crisp, also 15.

In all there are eight runners aged 15, three girls and five boys, while the oldest runner will be 82-year-oild Keith Revill, one of three male runners aged over 80 taking part.

There will be two ladies over 75, with the eldest, Erika Enisz.

The 10k follows a course from Scarborough Spa along the seafront and around the Marine Drive to the Sands complex, then through Peasholm Gardens, past the Open Air Theatre to the Sea Life Centre and then back via the seafront, to the Spa.

The 10k will be followed by two family fun runs at 1.6k and 2.5k.