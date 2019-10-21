Remarkable choir set to Rock the 80s

The new Remarkable Rock Choir term starts in Scarborough next week and there’s a call for local singers, of all abilities, to get involved.

The choir launched in Scarborough in the Summer and the choir enjoyed a sell-out end of term concert at the Priory Church in Bridlington in July. This term the members are going to “Rock the 80s” with epic harmony arrangements of some of the best music from the biggest stars of the decade.

The new term starts on Monday, October 28 at the YMCA on St Thomas Street and anyone aged 16 and over is welcome to come along for a free taster session (from 7.30pm).

The choir’s musical director Mark Howley said: “Scarborough has a great music scene and lots of fantastic choirs. Hopefully we can compliment what’s already going on and provide something different.”

Call 07943 276496 or email remarkable.tc@hotmail.co.uk to register or find out more.