Remember your first day at school? Here are 35 photos of new starters at Scarborough infants and primary schools from 2002 and 2003

September means a new school year, and, for many, school for the first time!

Hopefully the little 'uns at our schools will be starting to settle in. Here's a look back at the new starters at some of our area's schools in 2002 and 2003 - see if you or your pals are featured.

Cover image: 2003: Snainton School.'This image: 2003: Gladstone Road Infants reception blue.

2003: Barrowcliff Infants, Mrs Button's Class 3.

2003: Newby & Primary, Mrs Macmillan's class.

2003: Newby & Scalby, Mrs Britton's class.

