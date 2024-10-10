Rescued, operated on and proposed to - incredible 24 hours for woman who broke her ankle near Whitby

The woman was hauled up a steep bank by the team - Image:SMRT

Members of Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SMRT) have shared details of their latest rescue.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team were called into action by North Yorkshire Police at 1.44pm on Sunday, October 6.

A 24-year-old woman had sustained an ankle injury on steep ground in the vicinity of Falling Foss in the North York Moors National Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once on scene and after a primary survey, pain relief and splinting was administered by the team.

An experienced team member guides the stretcher - Image:SMRT

The patient was then transferred onto a stretcher, hauled to flat ground and carried to a waiting Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust crew for transportation to definitive medical care.

A spokesperson for SMRT said: “We later heard from the young lady that she had suffered a fairly complex ankle fracture which involved an operation the following day.

“On a happier note we understand she received a romantic proposal from her partner while at the hospital which she accepted.

“We wish her a speedy recovery and congratulate both on their great news.”