Rescued, operated on and proposed to - incredible 24 hours for woman who broke her ankle near Whitby
The team were called into action by North Yorkshire Police at 1.44pm on Sunday, October 6.
A 24-year-old woman had sustained an ankle injury on steep ground in the vicinity of Falling Foss in the North York Moors National Park.
Once on scene and after a primary survey, pain relief and splinting was administered by the team.
The patient was then transferred onto a stretcher, hauled to flat ground and carried to a waiting Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust crew for transportation to definitive medical care.
A spokesperson for SMRT said: “We later heard from the young lady that she had suffered a fairly complex ankle fracture which involved an operation the following day.
“On a happier note we understand she received a romantic proposal from her partner while at the hospital which she accepted.
“We wish her a speedy recovery and congratulate both on their great news.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.