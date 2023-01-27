Residents in Scarborough urged to volunteer ahead of Great Daffodil Appeal

The Great Daffodil Appeal takes place on Thursday March 23 and end of life charity Marie Curie is urgently calling for volunteers in Scarborough to give two hours of their time to hand out the charity’s iconic daffodil pins in return for donations.

Marie Curie’s flagship fundraiser has been running for 37 years, and volunteers will don the infamous giant yellow top hats in supermarkets, train stations and on high streets to hand out the daffodil pins.

Amelia Forrest, Local Community Fundraiser said: “The Great Daffodil Appeal is my favourite time of the year and is a brilliant and fun way to support Marie Curie.“Volunteers are so important to us and collecting couldn’t be simpler.

The Great Daffodil Appeal returns this March.

“Our amazing team will support you from the moment you sign-up to volunteer, making sure you have everything you need to encourage the public to donate and wear one of our iconic daffodil pins.

“All the money raised will help Marie Curie continue to provide vital end of life care for terminally ill people and their families during their final days, weeks and months.”

Public collections returned in 2022 following a two-year suspension during the pandemic so it is more important than ever that people support the charity’s work.

Marie Curie is dependent on public donations and last year the money raised helped the charity provide direct care to more than 46,000 people across the UK via its nine hospices and through overnight nursing care in people’s own homes.

During the Great Daffodil Appeal on March 23, the annual National Day of Reflection will take place.

Donations also support its Information and Support line, which provides a listening ear to anyone dealing with any aspect of death, dying and bereavement.This is a unique day to remember loved ones who’ve died and to support people who are grieving. Marie Curie will be leading a minute’s silence at noon on the day.

