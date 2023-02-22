Residents react to closure of Scarborough’s last remaining Cooplands cafe

The Scarborough News understands that staff were told last week that Cooplands plan to close their Hull bakery, as well as all cafes and 41 shops.

It’s thought that staff were also told that the shops and cafes would close at the end of June and the mobile food trucks currently based in Hull would in future be based in Scarborough.

The Scarborough News understands as part of these proposed closures, the Orchard Cafe, located above Heron on St. Thomas Street, will close but the eight shops in the town centre and surrounding area will stay open.

Last week it was revealed that Cooplands in Scarborough’s town centre is set to close its last remaining cafe.

The closure of the cafe has provoked upset amongst residents and caused a stir on social media.

One resident said: “I’ve had chips and gravy from there since I was a child at school. I’m 37 years-old and I remember going there since primary school.

“It's just gutting really, it’s somewhere where everyone in town goes and it’s a real shame.

“Anybody you speak to will tell you the same.”

The Orchard Cafe has been a part of Scarborough families' lives for decades.

It is a place where many residents have grown up, having weekend meals there and now take their own children and grand-children.

Another resident added: “I used to use it an awful lot, it was lovely coffee at one time.

“Everything's closing, and it’s sad and I’m sorry about it.”The Orchard Cafe is situated in a prime location above Heron on St. Thomas Street and is easy to access.

A taxi driver outside the cafe said: “People come out of the cafe straight to the taxi rank here so we’ll be losing business.

“It’s a big loss as well and it’s very popular.”

Last year, Cooplands’ The Secret Garden Cafe on Westborough closed, before being turned into a Eats & Seats shop.