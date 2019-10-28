Residents warned to 'be prepared' as flood alert is issued for Upper River Derwent, Malton

A flood alert is in force for the River Derwent, at Malton, as water levels remain high.

The alert was issued by the Government's flood information service which states that forecast remains high throughout Monday, October 28.

File picture

This afternoon, at 12.30pm, the last recorded level was 4.07m and according to figures the highest level on record is 5.09m on November 29, 2012.

The advice from the service is to "avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and avoid driving through any floodwater".

Flooding is possible, and residents are warned to "be prepared", as the graph shows that when water level reaches 3.10m, minor flooding is possible in the area of the River Derwent at Malton, A64 Road Bridge.

Incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast from the incident room and will provide further updates as the situation changes.