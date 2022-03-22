Residents will get the opportunity to visit 17th Century ruins of Elmswell Old Hall on Friday, April 1

Parts of Elmswell Old Hall can be directly traced back to William the Conqueror.

People will be able to visit the ruins, which date back to around 1635 and is part of the historically significant Elmswell country estate situated off the A166 near Driffield, between 10.30am and 3.30pm on Friday, April 1.

Built by owner Henry Best, the old hall was thought to be one of the first brick buildings in East Yorkshire and in 1998, English Heritage changed its status from Grade II to Grade II* meaning it is officially “of more than special interest”.

Only around 5% of the country’s listed buildings fall into this category.

Road signs will be displayed with directions to the site and parking will be available although access to the site from the car park is via a narrow, rutted track and could be unsuitable for people with mobility issues.

Dogs will not be allowed on the site.