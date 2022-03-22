Residents will get the opportunity to visit 17th Century ruins of Elmswell Old Hall on Friday, April 1
East Riding residents will have the opportunity to visit the ruins of a 17th Century listed East Yorkshire manor house when Elmswell Old Hall opens to the public for one day.
People will be able to visit the ruins, which date back to around 1635 and is part of the historically significant Elmswell country estate situated off the A166 near Driffield, between 10.30am and 3.30pm on Friday, April 1.
Parts of the hall can be directly traced back to William the Conqueror.
Built by owner Henry Best, the old hall was thought to be one of the first brick buildings in East Yorkshire and in 1998, English Heritage changed its status from Grade II to Grade II* meaning it is officially “of more than special interest”.
Only around 5% of the country’s listed buildings fall into this category.
Road signs will be displayed with directions to the site and parking will be available although access to the site from the car park is via a narrow, rutted track and could be unsuitable for people with mobility issues.
Dogs will not be allowed on the site.
Councillor Claire Holmes, portfolio holder for planning, infrastructure and housing at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “There is so much historical significance attached to Elmswell Old Hall and so this is a great, and rare, opportunity for members of the public to visit the ruins of this once great old hall.”