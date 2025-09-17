‘Retrospective’ plans for new Scarborough Community Diagnostics Centre submitted

Eastfield Cdc. Courtesy Darwin Group.

Full retrospective plans for Scarborough’s new community diagnostics centre have been submitted for approval by the local health trust.

​The 1,480 sqm Community Diagnostics Centre (CDC) at Scarborough Business Park in Eastfield will provide ultrasound, X-ray, MRI, CT, and cardiorespiratory facilities for assessment and diagnosis of patients, along with the associated recovery and support spaces.

In its retrospective planning application, the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said the sustainable two-storey hospital building “will enable patients in Scarborough to easily access the facility”.

The new CDC will “allow patients to access planned diagnostic care nearer to home without the need to attend acute hospital sites,” the plan states.

Scarborough Cdc 3d Visualisation.

“These services would be separate from urgent diagnostic scan facilities, which means shorter waiting times and a reduced risk of cancellation, which can happen when more urgent cases take priority.”

Located within the new development of Scarborough Business Park, the site will contain separate diagnostic scan facilities.

“This scheme will support access to healthcare in areas with high deprivation and waiting lists initiatives will be supported to tackle the backlog using modern facilities that support delivery of more efficient pathways for patients.”

An outside seating area has been included to provide staff and patients with an outside rest space, and the building’s palette of materials was chosen to “reference the tone and haptic qualities of the vernacular surrounding the site whilst providing a low-maintenance, highly durable facade suitable for the hospital’s needs”.

The location of the new CDC aims to “enable patients to easily access the facility as well as providing capacity to bring outsourced activity back into the Trust in the future and engage with system partners to ensure capacity is fully utilised on the basis of key system patient priorities,” the scheme states.

In 2023, the then-health and social care secretary announced that a Scarborough’s CDC “will open in the town centre near Scarborough train station in December 2023 and offer 91,000 additional checks a year once fully operational​”.

North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for officially deciding on the planning application.