Return to Scarborough for punk overlord John Lydon fronting Public Image Ltd

The ever-formidable presence of the supreme punk overlord John Lydon (AKA Rotten) will once again be on stage in Scarborough on Friday August 8.

The inimitable former Sex Pistols frontman and undisputed enfant terrible of punk rock will lead his primary offshoot of Public Image Ltd (PiL) in The Spa Grand Hall.

Lydon is one of the most influential 20th Century musicians, in initial terms of the culturally revolutionary Sex Pistols and also in the immediate aftermath of their demise, with the highly innovative approach of the post-punk experimentation of Public Image Ltd.

He had announced at the venue during his post-Covid October 2023 book tour appearance of the very distinct possibility of returning to the town with his band in the near future.

Lydon initially performed in the town at The Penthouse rock club fronting the original line-up of Sex Pistols in May 1976, returning in August 1977, then at the very height of the band’s notoriety, with the imposing presence of bassist Sid Vicious in one of the most extraordinarily visceral and incendiary performances the club had ever seen.

Part of a current 28-date tour of the UK and Ireland, the band comprises Lydon, Lu Edmonds, Scott Firth and Bruce Smith with support from indie band Trampolene.

Public Image Ltd with John Lydon appear at The Spa on Friday August 8.

Doors open from 7pm.

Visit scarboroughspa.co.uk for tickets and information.