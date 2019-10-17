REVEALED: Funding cuts experienced by Bridlington schools

Shocking figures showing funding cuts experienced by local schools have been revealed.

Between 2015 and 2019, schools in the East Riding lost out on £21.8 million, equivalent to -£166 per pupil, according to data on schoolcuts.org

The loss in funding shows that Bridlington School lost out on -£1.1 million in the four-year period.

The Liberal Democrats highlighted the cuts at East Riding of Yorkshire Full Council Meeting on Wednesday October 9.

Liberal Democrats Group Leader, Cllr David Nolan, said: “The East Riding Conservatives Education Spokesperson Cllr Julie Abraham is misleading parents by covering up the extent of the real cuts. A school in herown ward (South Hunsley) has suffered cuts of £730,000 over four years.

"Meanwhile the Conservative Leader of the Council (Councillor Burton), who represents Bridlington, is turning a blind eye to the cuts of £1.1 million that have been inflicted on Bridlington School.

"We have the smoke and mirrors of Government announcements of additional funding for schools, police and hospitals that are not worth the paper they are printed on and are just election gimmicks.”

Cllr David Nolan says that the “motion was blocked by the ruling Conservative group who deleted references to the cuts being experienced.”

More recent data also shows that between 2015 and 2020, schools in the East Riding lost out on -£38.4 million. This includes -£2.2 million at Bridlington School, equivalent to -£474 per pupil, and -£811,947 at Headlands School, equivalent to -£206 per pupil.

A spokesperson from East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “The Government announced that it will increase education spending for 2020-21 by £2.6 billion nationally in last month’s Spending Round and has now released provisional allocations of this funding which show that schools funding in the East Riding is set to increase by £12 million next year.

“The council welcomes this news and the potential benefits to East Riding schools and will now be working on the finer detail of how this will impact on individual school budgets.”

In a report from the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Children and Young People Overview and Scrutiny Sub-Committee meeting, it states: “Schools were facing significant cost pressures and were in a worsening financial position with costs increasing at a higher rate than the additional funding received.

"East Riding schools were third from bottom of the national funding league tables after the introduction of the national funding formula in 2018/19.”