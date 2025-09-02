RNLI 'are incredibly grateful' after £1650 donation from Scarborough Yacht Club

The event took place on August 30. Credit: Scarborough RNLI.

Scarborough RNLI volunteers attended Scarborough Yacht Club’s annual cheque presentation evening, where the club presented a donation of £1650 to support the charity’s lifesaving work.

The presentation took place at Scarborough Yacht Club on Saturday August 30, continuing a tradition that has lasted for more than forty years.

Each year, club members dedicate their time and energy to fundraising for the RNLI, strengthening the bond between two historic institutions that share deep roots in Scarborough’s maritime heritage.

Roger Buxton, Lifeboat Operations Manager for Scarborough RNLI, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Scarborough Yacht Club for their continued generosity.

"The RNLI depends on donations to continue saving lives at sea, and the support we receive from the sailing community here in Scarborough means a great deal to the crew. The strong connection between the yacht club and RNLI is built on a shared love for the sea, and we are proud to stand alongside them.”

The donation will go directly towards supporting the training and equipment that allows the volunteer crew to launch at a moment’s notice, day or night.