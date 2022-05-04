RNLI team boosted by Harbour Tavern cheque as it marks the start of annual MayDay campaign

Mike Heslop-Mullens helps raise the RNLI flag for the MayDay Appeal. Photo courtesy of Mike Milner/RNLI

The Mayday Mile is an annual fundraising campaign by the life-saving organisation.

A Bridlington RNLI spokesman said: “You can do your Mayday Mile anytime in May, wherever you want – on the beach, in the park, in the kitchen or your local swimming pool.

“However you do it, you’ll be joining a vibrant community of other Mayday fundraisers.

Bob Taylor and other RNLI members collect the cheque at Harbour Tavern. Photo courtesy of Mike Milner/RNLI

“Together you’ll be giving lifesavers everything they need to keep families safe this summer.

“So come on, get your skates, shoes or whatever way you choose to do the Mayday mile register today at rnli.org.”

Meanwhile, the Bridlington RNLI crew received a generous donation from The Harbour Tavern to support the town’s lifeboat.

Landlady Sonja Olsen-Kjones handed over £406.17 from money raised by the generosity of customers of the town centre public house through various raffles and quiz nights.

She said: “We’ve supported Bridlington RNLI for the past 22 years.

“Living by the coast we feel it’s a massively important service which is why I chose this to be our chosen house charity.